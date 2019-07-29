SP lawmaker Azam Khan (File photo)
SP lawmaker Azam Khan (File photo)

Police files charge sheet in 13 more cases against Azam Khan

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:57 IST

Uttar Pradesh [India], July 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday filed charge sheet in 13 more cases against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan in connection with making derogatory remarks in the run-up to the recent Lok Sabha elections.
The police have also filed a charge sheet against the lawmaker's son -- Abdullah Azam Khan -- for his 'khaki underwear' remark directed towards BJP leader Jaya Prada.

Earlier on July 27, the police had charge-sheeted Khan in connection with the similar remark on the actor-turned-politician.
In April, Khan, in a public rally, had said, "I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear."
This is not the first time Khan has faced flak for misogynist remarks against women.
Last week, he had stoked a controversy after he made objectionable remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi when she was presiding over the House during the debate on the triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha.
Khan made remarks that were perceived to be sexist by the treasury benches and they strongly objected. The Rampur lawmaker, in his defense, had said Rama Devi was like a sister to him.

The SP leader did not apologize for his remark but said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary. He also staged a walkout along with his party chief, who defended his remarks. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:18 IST

Sukma: Two Naxals killed in encounter

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Two Naxals were killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in Konta jungle of Sukma district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalabh Sinha said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:16 IST

UP Police use drones to monitor Kanwar Yatra

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): As the saffron-clad 'Kanwariyas' return from the holy city of Haridwar from the annual pilgrimage, the Uttar Pradesh Police used drone cameras to aerially monitor their movement. The arrangements were made to ensure smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:10 IST

Action will be taken against those involved in e-tendering scam:...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): In a veiled attack against former Madhya Pradesh water resource minister Narottam Mishra, Cabinet Minister PC Sharma on Sunday said that action will be taken against everyone in the multi-crore e-tendering scam.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:03 IST

Delhi to continue with pleasant weather, cloudy sky; heavy...

New Delhi [India], July 29, 2019 (ANI): People in Delhi can look forward to another pleasant day with the weather predicted to remain cloudy throughout the day in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 10:02 IST

J-K: 10-day-old baby injured in ceasefire violation by Pak...

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 29 (ANI): The 10-day-old baby, who sustained injuries in a ceasefire by Pakistan in Poonch district, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 09:53 IST

If Pawar's allegations of ED, IT pressure true then Ajit Pawar...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna has hit out at Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar for alleging that the central government was misusing probe agencies to force rival party leaders to join the BJP and said if that were true then NCP leader's nephew Aj

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 09:31 IST

K'taka: Ahead of trust vote, 5 disqualified Cong MLAs return to Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): Five rebel Congress MLAs, who were disqualified by Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, arrived here from Mumbai in the early hours of Monday, ahead of the trust vote by the BS Yediyurappa government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 09:24 IST

Punjab: Parents tie addict son with chains to stop him from taking drugs

Firozpur (Punjab) [India], July 29 (ANI): A man has been tied up with chains by his parents to stop him from taking drugs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:49 IST

Bihar: Journalist shot at by unidentified assailants in Madhubani

Madhubani (Bihar) [India], July 29 (ANI): A journalist on Sunday night was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants in Madhubani's Pandaul here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:46 IST

Mumbai: Man killed during birthday celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): A 27-year-old man was murdered while celebrating his birthday at a party lawn here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:27 IST

Rajasthan: Fire breaks out in Jaipur hospital

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 29 (ANI): A fire broke out in an ICU room of JK Lon Hospital here due to a short circuit in the wee hours of Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 08:25 IST

Bihar: 7 children drown in ditch filled with rainwater, 2 recused

Saran (Bihar) [India], July 29 (ANI): At least seven children died after they drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater in Doila village of Saran district on Sunday.

Read More
iocl