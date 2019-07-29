Police files charge sheet in 13 more cases against Azam Khan

Uttar Pradesh [India], July 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday filed charge sheet in 13 more cases against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan in connection with making derogatory remarks in the run-up to the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The police have also filed a charge sheet against the lawmaker's son -- Abdullah Azam Khan -- for his 'khaki underwear' remark directed towards BJP leader Jaya Prada.



Earlier on July 27, the police had charge-sheeted Khan in connection with the similar remark on the actor-turned-politician.

In April, Khan, in a public rally, had said, "I brought her (Jaya Prada) to Rampur. You are a witness that I did not allow anyone to touch her body. It took you 17 years to identify her real face but I got to know in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear."

This is not the first time Khan has faced flak for misogynist remarks against women.

Last week, he had stoked a controversy after he made objectionable remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi when she was presiding over the House during the debate on the triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha.

Khan made remarks that were perceived to be sexist by the treasury benches and they strongly objected. The Rampur lawmaker, in his defense, had said Rama Devi was like a sister to him.



The SP leader did not apologize for his remark but said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary. He also staged a walkout along with his party chief, who defended his remarks. (ANI)

