Police fine people for not wearing masks in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 7 (ANI): Police in Guwahati are imposing fines on people who are flouting COVID-19 norms and are found not wearing masks, police said.

"We keep telling people to wear masks. We have two patrol parties and have put up check-posts. Anyone found without a mask in public places is fined Rs 500," Assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Purushottam Kr Singh told ANI.

Assam had reported 1,537 COVID-19 cases (out of 23,336 tests) on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 1,25,459 including 95,060 recoveries, 360 deaths so far.

There are 30,036 active cases in the state. (ANI)

