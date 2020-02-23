Police fired tear-gas shells after anti-CAA protesters pelted stones, says Aligarh DM

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): People protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Sunday pelted stones at the police following which security personnel fired tear gas shells, said District Magistrate (DM), Chandrabhushan Singh.

"Protestors pelted stones at Police vehicles so the police had to resort to teargas to disperse them," Singh told ANI here.

The DM further said, "Some women students from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are behind this, we are trying to identify them."

He also said that the administration is trying to nab the perpetrators and the damages will be recovered from them.

The situation is, however, under control now, according to Singh.

Meanwhile, PV Ramasastry, ADG Law and Order said that the stone pelting started after a rumour that the police was arresting protesters.

"Situation is under control now. The incident happened for spreading a rumour that Police is arresting protesters. Strict action will be taken against those who are spreading rumours. Probe will be done," Ramasastry told ANI.

Stone pelting had also taken place in Delhi's Maujpur area today, which is close to Jaffarbad where anti-CAA protests are being held by women.

The clash started after two groups, one protesting against the CAA and the other supporting it came face to face in Maujpur. Thye started pelted stones at each other. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mobs. (ANI)

