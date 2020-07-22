Police, health department organise plasma screening camp in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police in association with Department of Health and Medical Education at Kashmir Nursing Home in Srinagar, organised a Plasma Screening Camp on Wednesday.

According to Dilbagh Singh, Director General (DG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, around 26 police personnel who recovered from COVID-19 donated their blood plasma at the camp.

"Around 300 police personals that tested positive on the line of duty have recovered. Out of them, 26 have volunteered to donate their plasma. Something like this is happening for the first time in the state," said the DG.

He added that he hopes civilians will also come forward and volunteer to donate plasma and help fellow citizens. He also informed that there are more than 7,000 people in the state who are "competent to donate their plasma".

The DG also invited the outsiders to come and donate plasma in the Union Territory, and said, "If someone from outside our state wants to come and donate plasma in our government medical college, our police force is ready to facilitate their pick and drop."

According to Medical Superintendent, CD Hospital, the state's health department is using plasma therapy on "critical COVID-19 cases with advanced disease".

He added that in the absence of a concrete cure for COVID-19, plasma therapy has been tested in many centres and is showing promising results. (ANI)

