Police Home Guard injured after he misfires during cleaning gun in Telangana's Nirmal

Nirmal (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): A police home guard was injured after he misfired during cleaning weapons at District Collector's residence in Telangana's Nirmal on Sunday.

District Collector, Musharraf Ali Faruqui said that injured was taken to hospital where after preliminary treatment he was shifted to Hyderabad hospital.

"In the Guardroom of residence, the home guard was cleaning weapons this morning, during that time he accidentally misfired and hit himself. He has suffered minor injuries, was shifted immediately to the hospital. He is out of danger as of now. After preliminary treatment, he has been shifted to Hyderabad hospital," Musharraf Ali Faruqui, District Collector, Nirmal told ANI over the phone. (ANI)

