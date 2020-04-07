Police impose restrictions in Pune to combat spread of COVID-19

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Police has imposed restrictions in several areas of Pune to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All shops related to essential services (excluding Medical shops and hospitals) in these areas will remain open only between 10 am to 12 pm (for 2 hours only) in the morning, the police said.

The restrictions are applicable to the areas which fall in the jurisdiction of Kondhwa, Swargate, Khadak and Faraskhana police stations.

These areas were sealed yesterday by Pune Municipal corporation and entry of outsiders was restricted into these areas. (ANI)

