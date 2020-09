Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): Raigad Police on Sunday recovered 3,750 kg red sandalwood worth Rs 1.87 Crores during a raid with forest officers at a goat farm in Mauje Naralwadi village.



According to Raigad district police, goat farm owner and his 2 associates were arrested for smuggling and booked under relevant sections. (ANI)