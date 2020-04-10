Police in TN's Tirunelveli gives guard of honour to sanitation workers

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 10 (ANI): Tirunelveli Police gave a guard of honour to the sanitation workers in the city's municipal corporation for their efforts in combating COVID-19.

Headed by Tirunelveli Deputy Commissioner of Police, Saravan, the guard of honour was given on Thursday to sanitary workers in the premises of Tirunelveli Corporation office.

Speaking to media persons, Saravan said, "We have given the guard of honour to the sanitation workers and healthcare department workers. Their work in this difficult situation of the spread of coronavirus outbreak is important. They are doing it for us."

"They are making efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Therefore to make them proud, we have done this guard of honour," Saravan added.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 738 total coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu as of now, which also includes foreign nationals. As many as 21 people have been cured, discharged or migrated while eight have died due to the disease. (ANI)

