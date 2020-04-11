Police inspector feeds monkeys in UP amid lockdown

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Setting an example of humanity, a police inspector was on Saturday seen feeding foodgrain and fruits to monkeys in Lakhimpur Kheri amid coronavirus lockdown.

In a video, the police official is seen scattering grain to a swarm of monkeys who gather to partake of the food.

This is the 18th day of the three-week lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. (ANI)

