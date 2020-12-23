Police keeping good working relationship with farmers: Delhi Police Commissioner

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Amid continuing protest by farmers on borders of the national capital, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on Tuesday said that the police were keeping a good working relationship with the farmer leaders so as to see that everything goes well.

He said they were also coordinating with police forces of neighbouring states.

"We are keeping a good working relationship with the farmer leaders so as to see that everything goes well. This is helpful for us and we are able to get regular information," Srivastava told ANI.



"We are coordinating with agencies and police forces of neighbouring states and are able to exchange information regarding the agitation or related threats to them. Security forces have been deployed," he added.

He said tents and heaters have been arranged for police personnel to take rest amid harsh weather conditions.

The farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders since November 26 against the three farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

