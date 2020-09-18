Police lathi-charge after clash with protesting assistant police personnel in Ranchi

Ranchi (Jharakhand) [India], September 18 (ANI): State police clashed with assistant police personnel who were staging a demonstration demanding regularisation of their jobs in Ranchi on Friday.

Assistant police personnel from various parts of the state have been protesting for last six days. Today they went to gherao the Chief Minister's residence.



According to the police, when they were stopped, the agitators started pelting stones and broke the barricades. Watching them turning violent, police lathi-charged and fired tear gas to disperse them.

Speaking to ANI here, Superintendent of Police, Saurabh said, "Assistant police personnel who were agitating here became violent, broke barricading and started stone pelting. So, we took preventive actions. 12 people from police and 5-6 from their (protesters) side are injured."

In 2017, they were appointed on contractual basis with assurance that their jobs will be regularised if their performance is found satisfactory. According to them, said period is over but the government has not taken any step for renewal of their contract. (ANI)

