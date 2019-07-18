Police lathi-charge on protesting contractual teachers near Vidhan Sabha in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 18 (ANI) Police on Thursday resorted to lathi-charge, using tear gas and water cannon on the contractual teachers protesting near the Vidhan Sabha.

Contractual Teachers Coordination Committee of Bihar organised the protest demanding salaries on par with regular permanent teachers working in various government schools in the state.

The protesting teachers pelted stones and threw sticks at the police personnel, they also broke down the main gate of the Gardanibagh protest area. (ANI)

