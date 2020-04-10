Police makes, distributes masks to personnel on duty in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): Poonch Police have been making masks at their welfare centre and distributing them along with sanitisers to the police personnel in the district.

"So far we have made 3000 masks and are distributing them to the police personnel here due to the coronavirus threat," SSP Ramesh Angral told ANI.

"Our policemen are doing frontline duties as well as duties in the lockdown due to coronavirus. There is some shortage of masks, sanitizers and gloves in the market. So there is a welfare centre in our department where tailors have been assigned the task to make masks," the SSP said.

He added, "We have consulted with the medical department regarding the fabric and specifications to be used while making masks. We are now making them and distributing them to our officials."

"We have a strength of 2000 personnel in the district. Our target is to make more masks. We have made 3000 masks. However, they are for one-time use and this is a continuous process," he added. (ANI)

