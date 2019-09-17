Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal (File photo)
Police, municipal corporations have a lot to answer in running of spas: DCW

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal has said that the police and the municipal corporations have a lot to answer in which the spa centres were being run in Delhi and alleged they were turning a blind eye to illegal activities.
She said efforts of the commission had led to busting of huge sex rackets.
A DCW release said that Delhi Commission for Women had summoned senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and police officials on September 9 and had directed them to ensure that sex rackets in spa be immediately closed down.
"We are having to do MCDs and police's work. Why were these spa centre allowed to mushroom in the first place? Why was MCD sleeping for so many years? Why cross-gender massage are behind closed doors? Why no No Objection Certificate (NOCs) are obtained from Police before running these spas? How much money has MCD and police earned by turning a blind eye to these illegal activities? They have a lot to answer," Maliwal said.
The release said that DCW has called for a prohibition of all sexual activities in spa.
"Presently, a license for the operating spa is being given by MCD through the online process without any checks. Further, a complete ban shall be imposed on cross-gender massages as well as massage in bolted rooms and this shall be incorporated as a primary condition for licensing. The timings of the spa shall be specified from 10 am to 7 pm only and ID Proofs of all customers visiting the spa shall be collected," the release said.
"Punitive action undertaken by the municipal corporations should now be based on the address of the premises and steps should be taken to book the owners using Aadhar number/PAN number so that the same person who is booked once for violation, cannot be allowed to open spa centres by other names and/or at other locations," it added.
The DCW said proper police verification of the staff should be done. CCTV camera with recording facility shall also be installed in spas and weekly inspections be carried out in spa centre by MCD and police officers, it said. (ANI)

