Police must deal strictly with elements involved in radicalisation of youths: J-K DGP

Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbah Singh on Saturday asked the cops to deal strictly with the elements involved in radicalisation of youths and pushing them towards terrorism.

Singh on Saturday visited police stations of Soura and Zadibal districts to interact with police personnel and take stock of the current situation in the area.

"He (Dilbag Singh) emphasised that the police personnel must deal strictly with elements involved in the radicalisation of youth and pushing them towards terrorism. He directed the police officers to identify and book the persons involved in these activities," read an official release

He further directed the police personnel to improve their proficiency and gain more public confidence.

"With the active cooperation of the people, the force has succeeded in bringing peace. It is our endeavour to keep the peace maintained at all levels," he stated.

On his visit, the DGP was also briefed about the crime status and number of FIRs lodged at two police stations.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) SP Pani, DIG, CKR, VK Birdhi, SSP, Srinagar, Dr Haseeb Mughal and SP, Hazratbal, Sudhanshu Verma also accompanied Dilbag Singh during his visit. (ANI)

