Police, NSS, Madras University organise road safety awareness bike rally in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 6 (ANI): As a part of Road Safety Month, the National Service Scheme (NSS) along with the University of Madras and Chennai Traffic Police jointly organised a road safety awareness bike rally and walkathon at Chennai's Besant Nagar on Saturday.

The rally was flagged off by Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Agarwal at Eliot's beach.

"Greater Chennai Police and Greater Chennai Traffic Police are enforcing road rules and creating awareness through education. We are also coordinating with the hospitals so as to provide emergency services and with other agencies for road improvement. These are the steps we are following to ensure road safety. Any life lost in a road accident is a matter of concern. Not only police, but the entire society should work towards the motto of zero fatalities in road accidents. This can happen only when all the rules are followed," Agarwal told ANI.





He also said road accidents have been reduced by 50 per cent in the last five years.

NSS volunteers also marched in rows holding placards to make people aware of road safety rules. The police are also focusing on the use of CCTV cameras to control traffic violations in order to reduce accidents. (ANI)

