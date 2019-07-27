Police officer assaulted by villagers in Odisha

Balasore (Odisha) [India], July 27 (ANI): Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Baliapal Police Station, was assaulted by the villagers in Uluda here on Friday while he had gone to probe and assess the situation after a minor boy was found hanging at a Dhaba in Baliapal.

A minor boy Bijay Dalei from Uluda Village was found hanging under the mysterious circumstances on Friday morning. Tension erupted in the area following the incident as locals ransacked the Dhaba and staged a roadblock.

After reviewing information about the incident, IIC Prabhu Kalyan Acharya reached the spot. However, alleging murder of the boy, locals and family members of the deceased chased and tried to beat the IIC.

The locals alleged that the minor boy was murdered and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Acharya managed to get away with the help of some colleagues.

Commenting on the incident, Balasore SP Jugal Kishor Bhanoth said, "An incident of suicide has been reported from Baliapal. Anguished locals are blocking the roads in anger. They are saying that it is a murder, not suicide. If we get a report in this regard then we will investigate it as a murder case. An impartial investigation will be carried out and the accused persons will be arrested."

The Police Officer said that the crime incidents in Baliapal are under control.

"Local people have misbehaved with the IIC. Action will be taken against them as well. The activities of IIC will be investigated and if some mistake is found out, action will be taken against him," he said. (ANI)

