Police officer infected with Covid-19 dies in Indore's Sri Aurobindo Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): A police officer who tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment in Indore's Sri Aurobindo Hospital, died on Tuesday morning.

The police officer named Yashwant Pal was posted as station in-charge in Ujjain.

"He was brought the hospital ten days back in a serious condition. He was also suffering from pneumonia and was complaining of difficulty in breathing. He was kept on a ventilator for 48 hours. Even after continued medical treatment, his condition showed no improvement and we were not able to save him," Dr Vinod Bhandari, Chairman, Auronbindo Hospital said.

"Humble tribute to Yashwant Pal Ji, station in-charge of Ujjain Nilganga, who gave up his life at the altar of duty while fighting COVID19! May God place his virtuous soul at his feet and provide support to the mournful family. We all are with his family," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 52 lives in Indore alone. Indore is one of the worst-hit towns in Madhya Pradesh.

Indore's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has climbed to 915.

As per the Union Health Ministry's latest bulletin, 1485 people in Madhya Pradesh have tested positive for COVID-19, including 74 deaths.

A total of 18,601 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 590 deaths. 3,252 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

