Police officer injured in Delhi violence returns to duty

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma, who was injured in Delhi violence more than two months back, rejoined his duties after recovery on Monday.

"I want to thank my family and colleagues for their support. I am glad that I have got the opportunity to serve people," Sharma said.

He was injured during clashes between two groups in Gokulpuri in Delhi on February 24, 2020. Sharma underwent surgery and returned to duty after 68 days today. (ANI)

