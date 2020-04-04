Police officers maintain social distancing at ration shops in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 4 (ANI): Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerate on Saturday allotted police officers at every ration and civil supplies stores in order to maintain social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The result of the police presence at these shops was visible.

Beneficiaries formed a queue by maintaining social distancing at ration shops in Neknampur, Narsingi of Hyderabad.

Social distancing is one of the key measures through which people can avoid catching the highly contagious virus that has wreaked havoc across the globe.

The total positive cases of COVID-19 in India stand at 2,902 which includes 601 fresh patients (ANI)

