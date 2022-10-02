Police official suspended as Gangster Deepak Tinu involved in Moosewala's killing escapes from custody in Punjab

Chandigarh [India], October 2 (ANI): Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday said that an FIR has been registered against the errant police official on the escape of Deepak Tinu, a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for his alleged involvement in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, from custody in Mansa district.

Gaurav Yadav also informed that the officer has been apprehended and suspended under Article 311.

"FIR registered against errant police official on the escape of Deepak Tinu from custody in Mansa Incharge CIA apprehended and suspended. Being dismissed from service under Article 311. No laxity will be tolerated Police teams have fanned out and operation for re-arresting accused launched," DGP said in a tweet.

Deepak, an accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case and a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, escaped from the Mansa Police's Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit's custody in Punjab.

Tinu escaped from police custody in Mansa district, police said Sunday.

Tinu managed to ditch Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) officials when he was being brought from Kapurthala Jail to Mansa on remand in a private vehicle Saturday night, they said.

"Tinu was being brought to Mansa's CIA staff office from Kapurthala Jail when he escaped from custody. The accused had to be probed in connection with the Moosewala murder case," Mansa police said.

M S Chinna, IG, Bhatinda, said the police had deployed teams to find Tinu and that no police personnel will be spared if found involved in his escape.

Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Mansa, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and was declared brought dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.

The killers fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

The investigation suggested Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, is also under investigation in this case. Police have issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol.

Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. (ANI)