Police official who shamed a labourer in MP sent to Police Lines

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): The Police Sub-Inspector Amita Agnihotri who wrote 'I have violated lockdown, stay away from me' on a laborer's forehead in Gorihar area of Chhatarpur, has been sent to police lines.

A female police official on Sunday allegedly shamed a labourer for violating lockdown norms in the view of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Earlier in the day, Superintendent of Police Kumar Saurabh said, "This is unacceptable. Action is being taken against the police woman as per the law."

The Central government had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has left several thousand dead globally. In India, the virus has infected 1024 people so far. (ANI)

