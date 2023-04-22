Police overlooked all rules they must follow when crime is committed: BJP leader on rape, murder of minor girl

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 22 (ANI): Amid the alleged gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl in North Dinajpur district's Kaliagunj, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Bharati Ghosh lashed out at police officials and said that they overlooked all the rules they must follow when any crime is committed.

This comes after a Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal. On Thursday, the locals found the body of the minor, who had gone missing. On Friday, locals staged a protest demanding justice for her.

Criticising the police officials for overlooking the sensitiveness of the case, the BJP leader said, "Police dragged the body in a very insensitive manner. Police have become active participants in the whole process of crime. They are trying to cover the crime scene, destroy evidence and save culprits."

Bharati Ghosh also demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation should investigate the matter.

"I demand CBI to take over this incident for correct and proper investigation", she said.



Talking on the allegation of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari that the police didn't allow them to meet the victim's family, Bharati Ghosh said, "BJP MLAs were not allowed to meet the victim's family. However, the president of TMC was allowed. This is not done. We expected the criminal justice system to be neutral."

BJP leader also alleged that the silence of higher police officials in the matter is dangerous for the state's democracy.

She said, "The victim was raped and murdered but the police are quiet. Higher officials of the police, including the District Magistrate (DM), Collector, and Chief Secretary all are silent. This silence is dangerous for the state's democracy."

Earlier, giving details, SP Dinajpur Sana Akhtar told ANI that the victim's body was found in Kaliyaganj, after which the police swung into action and arrested the two accused.

"We received information that a girl was missing since Thursday night. We started conducting searches at all railway stations, and bus stands. Later, a body was found in Kailyaganj. Two people have been arrested based on the complaint given by the deceased's family." (ANI)

