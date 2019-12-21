Police paste photographs of stone-pelters in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Police have pasted photographs on walls in Nakas Chowraha area here of those who allegedly pelted stones during a protest here on Friday against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Police also appealed to people to give information about the stone-pelters and said that identity of the informants will be kept secret and they shall also be rewarded.

The police officials present when posters were pasted included SP City Kaustubh, CO Kotwali BP Singh, Joint Magistrate Prathmesh Kumar and ADM City RK Srivastwa. (ANI)

