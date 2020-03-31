Police patrol Rameswaram streets to enforce lockdown, emphasise social distancing

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Rameswaram Police has been patrolling the streets for strict implementation of lockdown and has been telling people that they should not leave the house without an essential purpose.

The police have also been repeating the message of maintaining social distance.

"Don't come out of your homes unless there isn't any essential purpose. Don't come out in groups--maintain social distancing," police said in one of its announcements.

The state government had imposed Section 144 across the state from March 24 to 31. However, a lockdown was enforced in the country from Tuesday midnight to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The shops were closed throughout the city except those dealing with essential needs. (ANI)

