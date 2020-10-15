Police personnel in Haryana's Jind assault protesting family, inquiry ordered

Jind (Haryana) [India], October 15 (ANI): Haryana police personnel on Wednesday allegedly assaulted a few persons, including senior citizens and women of a family, who were protesting in front of Alewa police station in Jind district.

The victims, from Bighana village of Jind, were staging a protest in front of the police station after they were unsatisfied with police action in a case related to the theft of jewellery from their home. The family sat on the road in front of the police station and started demanding action.



"We have been asking the police to conduct a proper investigation into our case. However, police officers are not taking any action in the case. They assaulted us and asking us to move from the spot," a family member alleged.

Jind DSP (headquarters) Pushpa Khatri said that the video of the incident went viral on social media and an inquiry has been ordered into the alleged assault.

"A complaint of theft was reported. The investigation in the case was going on. People started protesting on the road when we were in the middle of the investigation. We have requested them to clear the road. A video went viral and an inquiry has been ordered in this matter. We will take action after the investigation," Khatri said. (ANI)

