Police personnel shot by terrorists in J-K's Anantnag succumbs to his injuries

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): A police personnel, who was shot by the terrorists on Wednesday at the Bijbehara area in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to his injuries, informed Kashmir Zone Police.

"Injured ASI Mohd Ashraf succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We stand by his family at this critical juncture," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.



The cop was admitted to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

"Terrorists fired indiscriminately and critically injured a police personnel ASI Mohd Ashraf of Police Station Bijbehara, Anantnag. He has been shifted to Srinagar based hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had informed in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, a civilian was shot dead by terrorists in the Eidgah area of Srinagar city. (ANI)

