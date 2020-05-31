Police personnel shot dead in Bihar's Begusarai, 3 held

Begusarai (Bihar) [India], May 30 (ANI): A police personnel was shot dead by bike-borne assailants during patrolling in Lohianagar last night.



The incident occurred when the police team was patrolling the area and three persons on motorbike started fleeing after seeing the cops.

The police chased them but the miscreants shot at a Home Guard jawan Rajvardhan Ranjan, who died on the spot. The police have arrested the trio, the Home Guard DCP said.

Later, after receiving information about the incident, Sadar DSP reached the spot and investigated the whole matter and sent the body to Sadar Hospital Begusarai for post-mortem.



Police officers and Home Guard personnel gathered at the Sadar Hospital this morning demanded a government job and compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the deceased's family.

"He was shot dead while on duty. We appeal the government to provide his family Rs 2,000 regular pension and Rs 10 lakh as compensation," a police personnel said.

Police investigation is underway in the matter. (ANI)

