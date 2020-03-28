Police prevent family of three from committing suicide in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): The Chandigarh Police on Saturday stopped a family from committing suicide in the Vikas Nagar area of Mauli Jagran, Haryana, by providing food and financial assistance to the family for future needs.

The police received information that a couple along with their four-year-old child is going to allegedly end their lives in desperation.

On receiving information by the Police Control Room, a team of Chandigarh police rushed to the spot and stopped the family.

The woman, Ram Devi along with her four-year-old son and husband Ranjit Kumar had decided to commit suicide due to the family's poor financial condition. Ram Devi alleged that they don't have money for food or for the treatment of their son, and that they were forced to end their lives.

Dilsher Singh, the SHO of Mauli Jagran immediately provided food to the family and gave financial assistance for future use as well.

The family was sent back home and is currently under surveillance for some time through the beat staff. (ANI)

