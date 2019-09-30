Police probing gang-war angle in Varanasi property dealer's killing

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): After a property dealer was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Varanasi's Sadar Tehsil campus on Monday, police suspect it to be a case of gang war.

According to sources in the special task force (STF) probing the case, the victim identified as Nitesh Singh alias Bablu was a member of a gang and used to recover money and buy properties for them.

Bablu was the member of Indra Deo Singh alias BKD's gang, who has a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, sources said.

Further investigations are on in the case. (ANI)

