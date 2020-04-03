Police provide food items to people in Punjab

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 3 (ANI): Police in Amritsar distributed food items among the needy amid lockdown on Thursday, in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

While distributing the food items, police personnel here were seen maintaining and ensuring social distancing.

Meanwhile, in the light of the Nizamuddin Markaz incident, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has prohibited all gatherings including religious in the state and said the state government will impose a ban on all congregations, irrespective of the religion.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that there are 2,069 coronavirus positive cases in India, including 1,860 active cases, 156 cured/discharged/migrated people and 53 deaths. (ANI)

