Police provides food to Kashmiris stranded in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): A group of 13 Kashmiris who are stuck in Guwahati due to coronavirus lockdown were given food by police here on Monday night.

"We were in Guwahati for an expo which ended on March 21. We have been given ration by Assam Police as we are stuck. I am thankful to Police for helping us," Shaukat who is part of the group said.

A 21-day lockdown is in force in the country as a measure to combat COVID-19.

India has recorded 1,117 active COVID-19 positive cases as on Monday night. So far, 32 people have died of COVID-19. The World Health Organisation (WHO) termed coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11. (ANI)

