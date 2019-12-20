Police questioned scribes having no Press ID, were let go after ascertaining their identity: K'taka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday clarified that the Managluru police's action on some scribes was taken as the group did not had any press I-cards and all were escorted to the Kerala border, once the police came to know that they are journalists.

He also stated that he will be visiting Mangaluru tomorrow to hold a meeting on law and order situation.

"I will go to Mangaluru tomorrow and hold a meeting about the law and order situation in the city. From there I will go to Udupi to see the health condition of Pejawar mutt seer Vishwesha Theertha Swam. I wish for his speedy recovery," said Yediyurappa.

"Ahead of yesterday's protest, police had questioned some people who didn't have a Press ID card. Once they came to know that they are journalists they were escorted to Kerala border. Some rumours had spread that 40-50 members were detained, this was false," he added.

Seven journalists were detained by Mangaluru Police on Friday amid protests over the amended Citizenship Act here and released later.

Mangaluru South Police said all the detained journalists were released.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to his Karnataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa requesting him to issue directions to police to release the media persons at the earliest.

"I wish to bring your attention to an incident in which media persons on duty have been restrained by police authorities in Mangaluru. Journalists from Kerala are also part of the media contingent whose movements have been restricted. I request your intervention for issuing directions to the police so media persons are freed at earliest and be allowed to discharge their duties in a free manner without being intimidated," the letter said.

On Thursday, two people were killed in Mangaluru in the alleged police firing after protests against the new citizenship law turned violent despite prohibitory orders in the area.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who entered India on or before 31, 2014. (ANI)

