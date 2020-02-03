Police questions Bidar school students over staging play against CAA, NRC

Bidar (Karnataka) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Police here questioned students of Shaheen School after a play against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) was staged by the students during republic day celebrations.

Questioning has been going on for the past couple of days.

Karnataka police had sealed the offices of the school after its students participated in the play, which was enacted on the Republic Day, January 26.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had protested saying the play was derogatory.

In the play, the participants were shown staging an anti-CAA sequence where there were dialogues encouraging non-cooperation with anyone asking for documents.

A case was registered against the school management. (ANI)

