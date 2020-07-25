Police raid Bhopal lounge, 33 held for violating night curfew

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Police raided a lounge in Bhopal and arrested 33 people for violating night curfew.

The incident took place on July 23.

"A case has been registered. The two main accused had taken the lounge on rent and were conducting similar activities," said Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime Branch-Bhopal.

The violation of the night-time curfew has been going on for the past four months, the SP added.

A further investigation is underway. (ANI)

