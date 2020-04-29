Police raid illicit liquor making units in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): A raid was conducted here against illicit liquor making units by Vizianagaram police on Wednesday.

The raid was conducted with the support of Elwin Peta police station circle inspector Ramesh Kumar and Task Force Circle Inspector Chandramouli.

Speaking about the raid, Ramesh Kumar said: "We received reliable information that liquor was being made on the outskirts of Kannaiguda. Based on that information, we along with special task force, raided the area this morning. We seized 22 tins of oil around 50 litres, 5 kilograms of urea and approximately 20 kg of jaggery. Their value is almost Rs 25,000."

The police said that an accused has been nabbed and two more are yet to be traced.

The raw material used for making liqour at these units was destroyed.

Kumar said that liquor from these units was being distributed in neighbouring areas. (ANI)

