Police raid Jauhar varsity's library in Rampur, recover over 100 stolen books

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): In more troubles for local MP Azam Khan, police on Tuesday carried out raids at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and recovered more than 100 expensive books allegedly stolen from other institutes in Rampur.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pal Sharma along with cops of several police stations and personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) carried out the raid, which lasted for more than three hours.

The search was conducted at Mumtaz Central Library. Police claimed to have recovered more than 100 expensive books.

Khan is the Chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

According to police, an FIR was lodged at Thanaganj police station, claiming that several expensive books and manuscripts were stolen from Madrasa Aliya and other institutes in the city.

Four people, who were working at the library, were taken to the police station for questioning. (ANI)

