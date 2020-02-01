Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): The Patna Police oN Saturday raided the hostel of Patna University in connection with an incident wherein violence broke out during a Saraswati idol immersion procession at Ashok Rajpath here.
The incident had taken place on Friday. According to police, three people have been detained in connection with the case. (ANI)
Police raid Patna University hostel following violence during Saraswati idol immersion
ANI | Updated: Feb 01, 2020 21:26 IST
