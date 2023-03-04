Police recover cartons of liquor hidden in Bihar village pond

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], March 4 (ANI): Around 17 cartons of liquor have been recovered that were hidden inside a pond in Harpur village in Bihar's Vaishali district, police said on Friday.

"Further action will be taken by registering an FIR in the matter," said police station Incharge, Vaishali, Suresh Prasad Chowdhary.

According to police, special liquor was brought from Haryana for Holi celebrations.

"The liquor mafia has become active in the Vaishali district in view of Holi and they are adopting various tactics to hoodwink the police," Chowdhary said.

"But the team of the excise department has been successful in recovering liquor worth lakhs of rupees hidden in a fish pond. In fact, the excise department team had received a piece of secret information that a large quantity of foreign liquor has been hidden underwater in a pond located in Harpur village of Mahua police station area so that it can be consumed during Holi, but the excise department team raided the place and found 17 cartons of foreign liquor," he added.

Although no businessman has been arrested in this action, the Excise Department has foiled the plans of the liquor mafia.

"More than 150 litres of liquor has been recovered and the seized liquor is made in Haryana, on which the word "Holi special" is written. Action will be taken soon by identifying the people involved in hiding the liquor," Chowdhary said.

Notably, liquor has been banned in Bihar since April 2016 with severe punishment. (ANI)