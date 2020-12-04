Police recover grenade in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 4 (ANI): Police on Thursday recovered a grenade near Gujjar mandi in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, said Chandan Kohli, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).



Police also recovered a suspected material along with the grenade.

"We received info in the morning that one grenade is lying near Gujjar mandi. Our security forces came and recovered the grenade. We registered an FIR, continued our search operation, and found a suspected material. It has to be ascertained as to what it is," said SSP Rajouri. (ANI)

