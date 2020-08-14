Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 14 (ANI): Police recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives in a search operation in Udalguri district of Assam, said Munna Prasad Gupta, commissioner of police, Guwahati.
Gupta said that acting on the basis of a tip-off, police had conducted a search operation which led to the recovery of the weapons.
"On the basis of a secret tip, police conducted a search operation in different parts of the Udalguri district. During this operation, huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives were recovered. The recovery includes AK-47 rifles, AK-56 rifles, M-16 rifles, 9 mm pistols, air gun, magazines, high explosive bombs, grenades, ammunition, and around 20 kgs of explosive materials," he said.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Police recover huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in Assam's Udalguri
ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2020 15:31 IST
