Police recover illegal arms, ammunition in Assam's Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], February 9 (ANI): The Assam Police on Tuesday morning recovered illegal arms and ammunitions from the Belguri area here.

According to the police, a team conducted a search conducted in the jungle area of Belguri under the Serfanguri police station at 3 am after receiving specific information about concealed illegal arms and ammunition.



During the search, the police have claimed to have recovered one AK 56 rifle, one AK 56 magazine, one 7.65 mm factory made pistol, one 7.65 mm magazine and 29 rounds of live ammunition of AK.

"The recovered arms and ammunition were kept concealed under the earth," the police said.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

