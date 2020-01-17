Police recover phone of murdered Gaurav Chandel in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Police have found the mobile phone of Gaurav Chandel, who was allegedly murdered on January 6 in Akash Nagar in Greater Noida.

Earlier, the police found the car of the deceased from Akash Nagar under Masuri police station limits of Ghaziabad.

Gaurav was allegedly murdered after being robbed while he was on his way home from his office on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The deceased used to work at a private firm in Gurugram and his body was found near sector-123 of Greater Noida.

On the orders of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Meerut Inspector General Alok Singh and District Magistrate BN Singh earlier visited the residence of Gaurav Chandel.

Singh extended financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to Chandel's family and promised the early arrest of his murderers. (ANI)

