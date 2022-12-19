Police recover weapon used in Jaipur murder

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 19 (ANI): The police recovered the knife that was used by the accused named Anuj Sharma for allegedly murdering his aunt over trivial quarrels, and chopping her into ten pieces.

The victim allegedly chopped the deceased's body into pieces and disposed of them at different places on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

DCP Paris Deshmukh informed that the accused Anuj Sharma was being interrogated. The police are still searching for the body parts of the deceased.

The police have also collected CCTV footage and other evidence from different places, including the footage of the marble cutter that was purchased by the accused for the crime.

The accused was arrested on Thursday and has been sent to the police remand till December 20.

As of now, according to police sources, eight body parts of the deceased, Saroj Sharma (60) have been recovered.

Sharma was associated with various religious institutions, according to the police.

The accused is around 32 years old and has done BTech. He was associated with one Hare Krishna Movement since 2013 and was working with ISKCON until recently," Virendra Kulin further said.

A CCTV video grab showing the accused Anuj Sharma pushing a heavy suitcase and blood stains found in his bathroom led to his arrest in a sensational case. accused initially tried to miss lead the police.



"Accused Anuj Sharma had lodged a missing report at Vidyadhar Nagar police station on December 11 about his aunt. Later, during the police interrogation, some blood stains were found in the house and on questioning, the accused said that it was caused by a nosebleed due to the cold weather," said DCP North Parish Deshmukh.

The police also called the accused Anuj Sharma "crafty" and "psycho".

"Way in which he used Google Maps to dispose of the body and tried to conceal facts shows he is crafty. The probe reveals he did this over trivial quarrels. It shows he is a psycho," Vidhyadhar Nagar SHO Virendra Kulin said.

"Initially we had been treating this as a missing report case until we found a CCTV video in which the accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase on the afternoon of December 11," the Police stated.

Later the police identified the accused as Anuj Sharma, alias Achintya Govind Das, who allegedly killed his aunt by hitting her with a hammer on the head because of her controlling behaviour towards him.

"The accused is a BTech graduate and has also worked at a private firm. But for the past eight years he has been out of work and a devotee of a religious group," police stated.

According to the police, Anuj was financially dependent on Saroj Sharma.

"During the interrogation, Anuj revealed that his aunt used to dominate him since childhood, which he did not like. On December 11, the accused asked her permission to go to Delhi for an event, which she refused. Anuj could not control his anger and hit her on the head with a hammer leading to her death," Deshmukh added.

Deshmukh further informed that Anuj later chopped the body into pieces with a marble cutter which he had bought from a local market. After which he stuffed the body parts in a suitcase and a bucket and dumped them in the forest area located on the highway.

"Only the victim and the alleged murderer were present in the flat at the time of the incident," said Deshmukh.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

