Police recovers arms and ammunition in Samboora encounter

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday recovered arms and ammunition during a search operation in Samboora, Awantipora of Pulwama.



According to police, two AK rifles with four magazines, 10 rounds of bullets and two pouches with personal items have been recovered.

Two terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter that had broken between Police-Army and terrorists in Samboora yesterday.

On September 24, on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Machama area of Awantipora, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Awantipora Police, 42 Rashtriya Rifles, and 180 Battalion CRPF in the said area following which one terrorist was killed. (ANI)

