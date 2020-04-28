Police recovers 'Ganja' in Goa, 2 accused sent to judicial custody

Goa [India], April 28 (ANI): Two persons were arrested and Ganja weighing 355 grams was recovered from their possession by the Calangute police on Monday.

The duo have been identified as Lenny Fernandes (25) and Manohar Dhargalkar (26).

According to the statement issued by Calangute Police, a team headed by PI Nolasco Raposo during their patrolling on April 27, 2020 apprehended both the accused.

The Ganja recovered is worth Rs 70,000, told police

"This was also the 9th narcotic drugs case booked at Calangute Police Station this year till date. The Goa Police is committed towards zero tolerance of drugs and our action against drugs and other illegalities will continue," the statement added.

The accused were produced before Mapusa Court and remanded to nine days of judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

