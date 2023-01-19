Police register case after pro-Khalistan graffiti painted on public walls in parts of Delhi

New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday registered a case over pro-Khalistani and anti-national slogans put up as graffiti in various locations in the national capital.

The objectionable slogans appeared in the area of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi and other parts of West Delhi.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell registered a case under Sections 153-B and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified people.

"Today on January 19, 2023, in the early morning hours, multiple graffiti with objectionable slogans appeared in the area of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi and other parts of West Delhi. Based on above information, a case u/s 153-B and 120-B IPC is being registered by Special Cell, Delhi Police," the Police said.

Graffiti written in Gurmukhi and Hindi with 'Khalistan Zindabad', and 'Referendum 2020' were seen painted on public walls in the national capital on Thursday morning.

They were removed later as police swung into action and registered a case against unidentified people.

Graffiti appeared on public walls days ahead of Republic Day celebrations despite security being beefed up and random checks and safety drills conducted across the city.



Delhi Police authorities however said that it was not a "security-related issue" and that legal action would be taken against those involved in the act.

"Anti-national, Khalistan-related graffiti appeared overnight at some locations in Delhi. The graffiti appears to have been painted in deserted and empty places under the cover of darkness. This is not a security-related issue. Legal action will be taken in this matter," Suman Nalwa, a Delhi Police spokesman told ANI.

He also highlighted that Delhi Police has put in place robust security arrangements for January 26. "The focus of our security is January 26. Every unit of Delhi Police is working to ensure that no untoward incident takes place," the Delhi Police PRO said.

The official further pointed out that the outfit 'Sikhs for Justice', which is banned in India, could be behind such activities and it is resorting to such tactics to remain in news.

The official said that legal action would be initiated against those "aiding them".

"SFJ is a banned organisation. The Internet has no limitations. Whenever they do something, they do so under some other name. It is a little difficult but legal action will be taken. We will also take action against those who are aiding them. They only want to be in the news with such activities," he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

