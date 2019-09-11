Police register case against 6 for land irregularities

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly duping people by offering to sell them land in Nagram area of the district here.

The action was taken by the police on orders from Additional Director General (Law and Order) after one person Mahendra Singh Tuteja approached the police headquarters over the alleged incident.

"A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered," the office the ADG informed on Wednesday.

Among the accused in the case are -- Big City Green Residency Directors Abhishek Dwivedi, Krisha Kaladhar Dwivedi and Damodar Mishra, Replay Tech Private limited Director Sunil Kumar, Crazyvilla Director Amitdhar Dwivedi and Jagdish.

An FIR was also registered in the incident at Nagaram police station on September 9.

According to the police, around 200 people were defrauded by the accused in papers of land sale and purchase. (ANI)

