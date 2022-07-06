Police register case against Muslim cleric for hate speech on social media

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 6 (ANI): Kochi cyber police registered a case against Waseem Al Hikami, who is a Muslim cleric and a native of Kondotty in Malappuram district, for hate speech through social media.

FIR alleged that he made derogatory remarks against Christian religious sentiments and Jesus Christ. Police registered cases against him under 153-A, 295-A and 505 of IPC.



The case was registered under the direction of Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on a complaint by Anoop Antony, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary.

According to the FIR lodged, the said speech against Christian religious sentiments and Jesus Christ regarding Christmas was uploaded on YouTube by the accused on December 24, 2021. It also alleged that he made derogatory statements against Jesus Christ's birth.

He had in January been booked by the Cyber Crime Police of Kottayam district in the same offence on a complaint filed by a person named Abel Francis. (ANI)

