Police register complaint against unknown person for impersonating Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, duping people

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI): A complaint has been registered against one unknown person under several sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly cheating on several people by impersonating Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, Dadar Police informed.

As per the police, the accused was using Thackeray's image as his display picture on social media.

"Complaint registered against an unknown person under Sections 417, 419, 511, 66 (C), 66 (D) of the IPC for impersonating Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray by putting his photo as WhatsApp display pic and cheating people," Dadar police said.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)